Female breast cancer now most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide

In its announcement Thursday, the ACS noted the incidence of breast cancer is increasing in countries where rates historically have been low.

In addition, death rates of breast cancer among women in transitioning countries were even higher compared with the rates among women in transitioned countries (15 and 12.8 per 100,000, respectively), despite the substantially lower incidence rates (29.7 and 55.9 per 100,000, respectively).

Despite being the most commonly diagnosed, breast cancer is not the deadliest. Lung cancer remained the leading cause of cancer death, with an estimated 1.8 million deaths (18%). It was followed by colorectal (9.4%), liver (8.3%), stomach (7.7%) and female breast (6.9%) cancers.

The authors estimate there will be 28.4 million new cancer cases in 2040, a 47% rise from 2020 globally. Transitioning countries are experiencing a larger relative increase in cancer incidence (64% to 95%) versus transitioned (32% to 56%) countries because of demographic changes.

The authors note this report is before the coronavirus pandemic began, so effects of COVID-19 are not included. They wrote they anticipate a short-term decline in cases because people will delay screenings during the pandemic, followed by a rise in advanced stage diagnoses.