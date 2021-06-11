Diabetes, muscle loss linked to poor oral health in older adults

Additionally, the team assessed sarcopenia status by handgrip strength, skeletal muscle index and calf circumference. Results accounted for physical activity levels, smoking, alcohol intake, age, sex and body mass index.

Researchers discovered fewer teeth remaining and less chewing ability had a notable connection to weakened muscles, muscle loss and weakened hand grip. A noticeable link was also found between diabetes and poor chewing ability and fewer teeth.

“Our findings suggest that improvement in oral health, including the maintenance of masticatory function and remaining teeth, may contribute to the prevention of sarcopenia and diabetes mellitus in older adults,” researchers concluded.

This isn’t the first study to link poor oral hygiene in older adults to adverse health outcomes.

A 2018 study concluded that poor oral status — including fewer natural teeth, chewing inability, and swallowing issues — can strongly predict the onset of physical frailty and disability.