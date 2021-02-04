Diabetes group offers five weeks of online classes for free

Registered participants can attend either 6-7:15 p.m. Tuesdays or 10-11:15 a.m. Saturdays beginning Tuesday, Feb. 16. The sessions last five weeks.

The classes will be led by Amanda Sobhani the diabetes nutrition and education coordinator of DAA. The programs are designed to help participants achieve better blood glucose control by self-managing diabetes through knowledge, skill and life choices.

“One barrier to understanding how to manage diabetes is the cost and availability of diabetes education and resources,” said Karla Hooper, executive director of the Diabetes Association of Atlanta. “DAA is committed to providing our services to individuals affected by health disparities, such as minorities, seniors, and those living in urban/rural areas.”

Space is limited and registration is required. To register for the February sessions, visit www.diabetesatlanta.org/dsmes or call 404-527-7180. For more information on upcoming programs and announcements, visit www.diabetesatlanta.org.