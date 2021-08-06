Dancing may help postmenopausal women lose weight, improve self-esteem

“We expected improvement in body composition, functional fitness, self-image and self-esteem,” Camila Buonani da Silva, professor at Sao Paulo State University in Brazil and a study co-author, told Today. “Although we (had) asked (them) not to change eating habits, there was an improvement in the lipid profile, which surprised us. We believe that this improvement occurred because women started to take care of themselves more when they began to feel the benefits of regular physical activity.”

Dancing is attractive because it’s associated with low cost and low injury risk. It also improves balance, posture, gait, strength and overall physical performance. All of these benefits may contribute to a woman’s ability to maintain an independent, high-quality lifestyle throughout her lifespan.

“This study highlights the feasibility of a simple intervention, such as a dance class three times weekly, for improving not only fitness and metabolic profile but also self-image and self-esteem in postmenopausal women,” Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director said in a press release. “In addition to these benefits, women also probably enjoyed a sense of camaraderie from the shared experience of learning something new.”