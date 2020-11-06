Cough droplets can reach farther than 6 feet, study suggests

“Young children may be at greater risk compared to adults based on the typical downward cough trajectory,” they wrote. “Teenagers and short adults are advised to maintain a social distance greater than 2 m (6 feet) from taller persons. Surgical masks are known to be effective at trapping large droplets and therefore recommended for use as necessary.”

Highlights and recommendations from the study include:

1. Droplets less than 50 micrometers in diameter can remain airborne over long distances. At wind speeds of 2 meters per second, travel distances for droplet sizes 100 micrometers and 1000 micrometers are 21 feet and 4.25 feet, respectively.

2. Large droplets may travel more than 3.28 feet under windless conditions. The travel distance correlates well with the wind speed. For a 100 micrometer droplet, the travel distance increases from 2.62 feet without wind to 19.7 feet at a wind speed of 10 feet per second.

4. Social distancing is generally effective at reducing the droplet volume as well as the viral load deposited on a person nearby.

5. Droplet deposition on skin and clothes may not directly lead to infection. However, secondary transmission modes, including face, mouth or nose touching, need to be avoided. Hygiene measures such as washing of hands and exposed surfaces are highly recommended.