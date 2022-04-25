Copy of Countries That Are Now Open to American Tourists

Countries Are Opening to American Tourists. So to Travel or Not to Travel?.Last year put a damper on many plans especially those who wanted to travel. With the new Omicron variant many wonder, is it safe to travel internationally?. Travel restrictions have lifted, and many countries have adjusted their travel restrictions to American tourists.Whether you're vaccinated or unvaccinated, many countries have opened their borders with some minor restrictions.While some countries require a vaccination, others might require quarantine or for you to fill out a health form/questionnaire.It's time to adjust to the "new normal" and get back into the swing of things. Follow each countries guidelines and plan for an amazing much needed vacation.