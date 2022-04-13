Absentee voting changes

How absentee voting has changed in Georgia.After the 2020 election, Republican state lawmakers passed a broad voting bill.Voters can no longer request an absentee ballot online without signing a paper form.Voters must provide identification when applying for and returning absentee ballots.The law limits the number of ballot drop boxes and times they can be used.Deadlines to request and return ballots will be tighter.Officials predict absentee voting will decline as pandemic fears ease and the new law changes some behavior.