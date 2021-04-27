Concussions shown to have similarities with Alzheimer’s, study shows

A study from the University of Southern California was published Monday in the journal GeroScience. It indicated there are new ways to pinpoint patients who have an increased Alzheimer’s risk.

“These findings are the first to suggest that cognitive impairment following a traumatic brain injury is useful for predicting the magnitude of Alzheimer’s-like brain degradation,” study author Andrei Irimia, an assistant professor of gerontology, neuroscience and biomedical engineering at the USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology and the USC Viterbi School of Engineering said in a press release. “The results may help health professionals to identify TBI victims who are at greater risk for Alzheimer’s disease.”