Community Connections: Marilyn Teague

Community Connections: Marilyn Teague .Marilyn Teague, is a 73-year-old sign-language interpreter for the deaf community.Officially, she is Language Services Coordinator at Latin American Translators Network.She's been at LATN for the past six years.For 25 years, she's worked as a coordinator of sign language interpreters.I became hooked on sign language when I met a lady who was deaf on the bus on my way to work. I had learned a few signs from watching TV, and we were writing notes back and forth, Marilyn Teague

