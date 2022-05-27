BreakingNews
Georgia pastors, others on Southern Baptist list of alleged abusers
ajc logo
X

Common myths about sunscreen debunked

Combined ShapeCaption
Common myths about sunscreen:, Debunked.Sunscreen is your best defenseagainst sun-damaged skin. .But there are plenty of misconceptionsabout the most effective way to use sunscreen. .Here are sixcommon mythsabout sunscreen.1. MYTH: You’re using enough sunscreen, Most people apply only 25-50% ofthe recommended amount of sunscreen.2. MYTH: Sunscreen can bewaterproof or sweat-proof, Although it may not wash off as easily, sunscreencan only be classified as water-resistant. .3. MYTH: Makeup with sunscreen is enough, The SPF in cosmetics may not be more than 30 or isbroad-spectrum, meaning it's not enough protection.4. MYTH: Sunblock andsunscreen are the same thing, Sunblock reflects the sun’s UV rayswhile sunscreen chemically filters them. .5. MYTH: Sunscreen never expires, Sunscreen bottles have a visible expiration datethat should be followed for maximum effectiveness.6. MYTH: You should wearsunscreen only in the summer, UVA and UVB rays are present wheneverthe sun is out, even in the winter.

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top