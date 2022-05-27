Combined Shape Caption

Common myths about sunscreen:, Debunked.Sunscreen is your best defenseagainst sun-damaged skin. .But there are plenty of misconceptionsabout the most effective way to use sunscreen. .Here are sixcommon mythsabout sunscreen.1. MYTH: You’re using enough sunscreen, Most people apply only 25-50% ofthe recommended amount of sunscreen.2. MYTH: Sunscreen can bewaterproof or sweat-proof, Although it may not wash off as easily, sunscreencan only be classified as water-resistant. .3. MYTH: Makeup with sunscreen is enough, The SPF in cosmetics may not be more than 30 or isbroad-spectrum, meaning it's not enough protection.4. MYTH: Sunblock andsunscreen are the same thing, Sunblock reflects the sun’s UV rayswhile sunscreen chemically filters them. .5. MYTH: Sunscreen never expires, Sunscreen bottles have a visible expiration datethat should be followed for maximum effectiveness.6. MYTH: You should wearsunscreen only in the summer, UVA and UVB rays are present wheneverthe sun is out, even in the winter.