Viola Davis shines as an African general in first trailer for ‘The Woman King’

The highly-anticipated trailer for “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as General Nanisca, has been released. The film, which is slated to be released later this year, tells the true story of the Agojie, a fierce all-female African army who protected the kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.
“Fight or we die,” Davis’ character says in the trailer.
The trailer shows Davis as she trains up a new group of recruits to fight against the people who wish to harm and enslave her people. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also directed “Beyond the Lights” and “The Old Guard,” the film tells the unheard true story of a group of strong Black women.
Along with Davis, the movie also stars John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prince-Bythewood wrote the script with Dana Stevens, and Davis is also serving as a producer on the film.
“The Woman King” is set to hit theaters September 16.
