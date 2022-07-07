BreakingNews
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
ajc logo
X

Viola Davis shines as an African general in first trailer for ‘The Woman King’

Combined ShapeCaption
Getting to Know Viola Davis

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
The trailer sees a strong Davis rally her army

The highly-anticipated trailer for “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as General Nanisca, has been released. The film, which is slated to be released later this year, tells the true story of the Agojie, a fierce all-female African army who protected the kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

“Fight or we die,” Davis’ character says in the trailer.

The trailer shows Davis as she trains up a new group of recruits to fight against the people who wish to harm and enslave her people. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also directed “Beyond the Lights” and “The Old Guard,” the film tells the unheard true story of a group of strong Black women.

Along with Davis, the movie also stars John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prince-Bythewood wrote the script with Dana Stevens, and Davis is also serving as a producer on the film.

“The Woman King” is set to hit theaters September 16.

ExploreHere’s what’s coming to your favorite streaming services this month

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Georgia gets $2.4 billion more in COVID-19 relief. How will it be spent?4h ago
Subdivision rankles Johns Creek residents
5h ago
Kemp amasses nearly $7M in latest fundraising period
20h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
7h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
7h ago
UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen
1h ago
The Latest
Elon Musk had twins back in November
23m ago
Sherri Shepherd is ready to take on daytime television
45m ago
Carlos Santana is ‘doing well’ after onstage medical emergency
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top