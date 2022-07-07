Viola Davis shines as an African general in first trailer for ‘The Woman King’

The trailer shows Davis as she trains up a new group of recruits to fight against the people who wish to harm and enslave her people. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, who also directed “Beyond the Lights” and “The Old Guard,” the film tells the unheard true story of a group of strong Black women.

Along with Davis, the movie also stars John Boyega, Thuso Mbedu and Hero Fiennes Tiffin. Prince-Bythewood wrote the script with Dana Stevens, and Davis is also serving as a producer on the film.