Here’s what’s coming to your favorite streaming services this month

The start of July had Netflix fans glued to their couches for the debut of “Stranger Things” season 4, volume 2. And the season finale gave fans reassurance that the Duffer brothers will continue with a fifth season.
From “The Terminal,” featuring Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL, airing on Amazon, to Hulu’s favorited vampire roommates — “What We Do in the Shadows” — returning for Season 4, there’s plenty of binge this month.
Netflix
July 1
- Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 (Netflix original)
- A Call to Spy
- Big Daddy
- Blue Jasmine
- Boogie Nights
- Catch Me If You Can
- Deliverance
- Falls Around Her
- Final Score
- GoodFellas
- I Am Legend
- Insidious
- LOL
- Mean Girls
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
- Natural Born Killers
- Old School
- Police Academy
- Semi-Pro
- Seven
- Snatch
- The Dark Knight Rises
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Terminal
- Vampires
- Wyatt Earp
- Zero Dark Thirty
July 2
- Operation Romeo
July 3
- Blair Witch (2016)
- Oh My Baby, Season 1
- The Art of Incarnation
July 4
- Leave No Trace
July 5
- Attack on Pearl Harbor: Minute By Minute, Season 1
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch, Season 1
July 6
- Control Z Season 3 (Netflix original)
- Girl in the Picture (Netflix original)
- Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (Netflix original)
- King of Stonks
- Uncle from Another World
- Fast & Feel Love
July 7
- The Flash, Season 8
- Karma’s World, Season 3 (Netflix original)
- VINLAND SAGA, Season 1
July 8
- Boo, Bitch (Netflix original)
- Capitani, Season 2 (Netflix original)
- Dangerous Liaisons (Netflix original)
- How To Build a Sex Room (Netflix original)
- Incantation (Netflix original)
- Ride on Time, Season 4
- Jewel (Netflix original)
- The Longest Night (Netflix original)
- Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls (Netflix original)
- The Sea Beast (Netflix original)
July 9
- Hurdang
July 10
- 12 Strong
July 11
- For Jojo (Netflix original)
- Team Zenko Go, Season 2 (Netflix original)
- Valley of the Dead (Netflix original)
July 12
- Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks (Netflix original)
- How to Change Your Mind (Netflix original)
- My Daughter’s Killer (Netflix original)
July 13
- Big Timber Season 2
- CHiPS (2017)
- D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! (Netflix original)
- Hurts Like Hell (Netflix original)
- Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres (Netflix original)
- Sintonia, Season 3 (Netflix original)
- Under the Amalfi Sun (Netflix original)
July 14
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (Netflix original)
- Resident Evil (Netflix original)
July 15
- Alba (Netflix original)
- Country Queen (Netflix original)
- Farzar (Netflix original)
- Love Goals (Netflix original)
- Mom, Don’t Do That! (Netflix original)
- Pan
- Persuasion (Netflix original)
- Remarriage & Desires (Netflix original)
- Uncharted
July 16
- Umma
July 18
- Live is Life (Netflix original)
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along (Netflix original)
- StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing Collection 2: Learn to Read (Netflix original)
- Too Old for Fairy Tales (Netflix original)
July 19
- David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak (Netflix original)
July 20
- Bad Exorcist, Seasons 1-2 (Netflix original)
- Virgin River, Season 4 (Netflix original)
July 21
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, Season 5 (Netflix original)
July 22
- Blown Away, Season 3 (Netflix original)
- My Village People
- One Piece, new seasons
- The Gray Man (Netflix original)
July 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse, Season 5 (Netflix original)
July 26
- August: Osage County
- DI4RIES (Netflix original)
- Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
- Street Food: USA (Netflix original)
July 27
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches, Season 4 (Netflix original)
- Dream Home Makeover, Season 3 (Netflix original)
- The Most Hated Man on the Internet (Netflix original)
- Pipa (Netflix original)
- Rebelde, Season 2 (Netflix original)
July 28
- A Cut Above (Netflix original)
- Another Self (Netflix original)
- Keep Breathing (Netflix original)
- Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation (Netflix original)
July 29
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem, Season 2 (Netflix original)
- Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time / Detective Conan: Zero’s Tea Time (Netflix original)
- The Entitled (Netflix original)
- Fanático (Netflix original)
- Purple Hearts (Netflix original)
- Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series (Netflix original)
- Uncoupled (Netflix original)
July 31
- The Wretched
Prime Video
July 1
- Alternatino With Arturo Castro, Season 1
- The Terminal List (Prime original)
- Very Cavallari, Complete Series
- 16-Love
- 1UP
- 52 Pick-Up
- A Feral World
- A Hologram for the King
- A Very Brady Sequel
- Adventure Boyz
- Aeon Flux
- Ali
- All Roads to Pearla
- As Long as We Both Shall Live
- Attack of the Unknown
- Awaken The Shadowman
- Barry Munday
- Betrayed
- Blown Away
- Blue Jay
- Body of Evidence
- Breakfast at Tiffany’s
- Broadway Danny Rose
- Cadillac Man
- Call of the Wolf
- Cedar Rapids
- Changeland
- Chasing Molly
- Clueless
- Coffy
- Cotton Comes to Harlem
- Coyotaje
- Criminal Law
- Cruel Hearts
- Cruiser
- Dark Blue
- Dark Waters
- Dave Made A Maze
- DC Noir
- Dead Ringers
- Drillbit Taylor
- Easy Does It
- Europa Report
- Eye Of The Needle
- Four Feathers
- Forev
- French Postcards
- Frisk
- Futureworld
- Gino’s Wife
- Gladiator
- Good Neighbors
- Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
- Here Comes the Devil
- High-Rise
- Hobo with a Shotgun
- Hot Dog...The Movie
- Hot Fuz
- In Action
- Infinitum: Subject Unknown
- Internal Affairs
- Into the Blue
- Iris Warriors
- Jacob’s Ladder
- Jamie Marks Is Dead
- Jennifer’s Body
- Jiro Dreams of Sushi
- John Dies at the End
- Kiltro
- Lincoln
- Little Man Tate
- Loves Spell
- Lust For Love
- Mandela
- Midnight in Paris
- Moments in Spacetime
- No Way to Live
- Party With Me
- Patriot Games
- Pieces of April
- Play the Game
- Pretty Ugly People
- Racing With The Moon
- Raging Bull
- Revolutionary Road
- Rosemary’s Baby
- Runner
- Say Your Prayers
- Slash
- Son of God
- Speed
- Stay
- Stuff
- Sunset Song
- Swiped
- Switchback
- The Arbors
- The Fighter
- The Fighting Temptations
- The General’s Daughter
- The Gospel According to Andre
- The Honor Farm
- The Hunted
- The Italian Job
- The Mongolian Connection
- The Pirates! Band Of Misfits
- The Posthuman Project
- The Queen of Versailles
- The Republic of Two
- The Rest of Us
- The Sum of All Fears
- The Talented Mr. Ripley
- The Time Machine
- Tucked
- Unicorn City
- Venus and Serena
- Virtuosity
- Wargames
- We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
- We Take The Low Road
- When Icarus Fell
- Yentl
July 2
- House of Gucci
July 8
- Warriors on the Field (Prime original)
July 15
- Don’t Make Me Go (Prime original)
- Forever Summer: Hamptons (Prime original)
July 22
- Anything’s Possible (Prime original)
- Prizefighter (Prime original)
July 29
- Paper Girls (Prime original)
HBO MAX
July 1
- A Kind of Murder
- A Simple Plan
- Act of Valor
- Angels in the Outfield
- Arbitrage
- Backstabbing for Beginners
- Baggage Claim
- Blanes Esquina Muller
- Bringing Out the Dead
- Catch a Fire
- Code of Silence
- Confidence
- David Copperfield
- Doctor Who: Eve of Daleks
- Sin City (Unrated Version)
- Godzilla (1998)
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips
- Hollow Man (Director’s Cut)
- How to Screw It All Up (AKA Cómo mandarlo todo a la mierda), Season 1 (HBO original)
- I Spy
- Indecent Proposal
- Julia
- La Ciudad De Las Fieras (AKA City of Wild Beasts)
- Last Night in Soho
- Lisztomania
- Lone Survivor
- Lord of War
- Losing Isaiah
- Mrs. Brown, You’ve Got a Lovely Daughter
- Mrs. Winterbourne
- One for the Money
- Overboard
- Pawn Sacrifice
- Postcards From the Edge
- Rio 2
- Running Scared
- Safe (2012)
- She’s Having a Baby
- Sleepers
- Sleepless in Seattle
- Snow Day
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over
- Suite Francaise
- That Awkward Moment
- The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer
- The Con is On
- The Counselor (Extended Version)
- The Great American Pastime
- The Heat (Extended Version)
- The Impossible
- The Legends of Zorro
- The Other Woman
- The Plot Thickens, Season 3
- The Raid
- The Satanic Rites of Dracula
- The World’s End
- This is Elvis
- Thoroughbreds
- Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning
- Warrior
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
July 2
- Before Midnight
- Sidewalk Stories
July 7
- Miss S, Season 1 (HBO original)
- The Visitors, Season 1 (HBO original)
July 9
- Mad Max: Fury Road
July 10
- The Anarchists (HBO original)
July 11
- Tuca & Bertie, Season 3
July 12
- Craig of the Creek, Season 4C
- Edge of the Earth (HBO original)
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
July 14
- FBoy Island, Season 2 (HBO original)
- Vote for Juan (Vota Juan/Venga Juan), Seasons 1 and 2
- Vote for Juan (Venga Juan), Season 3 (HBO original)
July 15
- Kung Fu, Season 2
- The Rehearsal (HBO original)
July 16
- Godzilla (2014)
July 17
- Rat in the Kitchen, Season 1
July 19
- We Baby Bears, Season 1D
July 21
- Almost Fly, Season 1 (HBO original)
- Pacto Brutal - O Assassinato de Daniella Perex (HBO original)
- Rap Sh!t, Season 1 (HBO original)
- The Last Movie Stars (HBO original)
July 23
- Walker, Season 2
July 26
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1A
July 27
- We Met in Virtual Reality (HBO original)
July 28
- Citizen Ashe (HBO original)
- Love Monster, Season 3 (HBO original)
- Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Season 1 (HBO original)
- Wellington Paranormal , Season 4
July 29
- Superman & Lois, Season 2
- The Milestone Generation
Hulu
July 1
- The Princess (Hulu original)
- Are You The One? Season 1
- Black Ink Crew, Seasons 5-6
- Feud, Season 1
- Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta, Seasons 4-5
- Rupaul’s Drag Race, Season 9
- Survivor, Seasons 38-39
- The Amazing Race, Season 32
- The Challenge, Season 34
- 127 Hours
- Any Given Sunday
- Because I Said So
- Big Trouble In Little China
- Billboard Dad
- Black Knight
- Bogus
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- Bride Wars
- Cadillac Records
- Closed Circuit
- Contraband
- Death Race
- The Descendants
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- First Knight
- Ghost Rider
- Godsend
- The Gospel According To André
- Heist
- Hysteria
- Independence Day
- Insidious
- John Dies At The End
- Joy Ride
- Jumanji
- Knock Knock
- Kung Fu Hustle
- The Last Circus
- The Last Days On Mars
- Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’hoole
- The Librarian: Quest For The Spear
- The Librarian: Return To King Solomon’s Mines
- The Librarian: Curse Of The Judas Chalice
- Little Richard
- Maid In Manhattan
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein
- Milk
- Money Train
- Nim’s Island
- Passport To Paris
- Poseidon
- Post Grad
- Que Pena Tu Vida
- Rachel Getting Married
- Radio
- The Replacement Killers
- School Daze
- Sexy Beast
- The Sitter
- Sorry To Bother You
- Step Up
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Step Up 3D
- Switching Goals
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby
- Taxi
- Te Presento a Laura
- That’s My Boy
- The Tourist
- Urban Legend
- Urban Legends: The Final Cut
- Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
- The Watch
- The Wave
- What’s Love Got To Do With It
- Working Girl
July 2
- Asking For It
July 5
- Ginger’s Tale
July 6
- Maggie, Season 1 (Hulu original)
July 7
- How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom, Season 1
- Ultrasound
July 8
- Generation Gap
- Press Your Luck, Season 4
- Rehearsals (Hazarot), Season 1
- Minamata
July 9
- Gold
July 10
- Killing Eve, Season 4
July 11
- The $100,000 Pyramid, Season 6
- Celebrity Family Feud, Season 8
- Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 6
- The Final Straw
- Who Do You Think You Are?
- Curious George
July 12
- Missing, Season 1
- The Bachelorette, Season 19
- Claim to Fame
- The Bob’s Burgers Movie
July 13
- Solar Opposites, Season 3 (Hulu original)
- The Case Study of Vanitas, Season 1
- What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4
July 14
- Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons (Hulu original)
- Everything’s Trash
- Room 203
July 15
- Cooks vs. Cons, Season 1
- Cutthroat Kitchen, Season 14
- Deadly Women, Season 13
- Murder Comes To Town, Seasons 1-3
- Obsession: Dark Desires, Seasons 4-5
- The Bachelorette, Season 10
- Centurion
- Filth
- Hobo With A Shotgun
- I’m Still Here
- Ragnarok
- Sex, Guaranteed
- Venus And Serena
- Viva
July 17
- The Hater
July 18
- The Cursed
July 19
- Aftershock
July 21
- American Horror Stories, Season 2
- Grown-ish, Season 5
- Milkwater
- You Are Not My Mother
July 22
- All My Friends Hate Me
July 24
- Topside
July 25
- King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword
July 26
- Santa Evita (Hulu original)
July 29
- Not Okay (Hulu original)
- The Americans, complete series
- Hatching
July 31
- A Day To Die
- Client 9
Disney+
July 1
- 50 Shades Of Sharks
- The Birth Of Big Air
- The Good, The Bad, The Hungry
- Hawaiian: The Legend Of Eddie Aikau
- Raging Bull Shark
- Slaying The Badger
- World’s Biggest Tiger Shark?
- World’s Biggest Great White?
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making Of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness
July 4
- America The Beautiful (Disney+ original)
July 6
- PJ Masks, Season 5
July 8
- The Wonderful Summer Of Mickey Mouse
July 13
- Chibi Tiny Tales, Season 1
- Life Below Zero: Next Generation, Season 4
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends, Season 1
July 15
- Zombies 3 (Disney+ original)
July 20
- Mira, Royal Detective, Season 2
- Siempre Fui Yo
- Tudo Igual... Só Que Não
July 27
- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Season 3 (Disney+ original)
- Light & Magic