Vince McMahon steps down from WWE after hush money allegations

First reported by the Wall Street Journal this week, McMahon, along with WWE’s head of talent relations, John Laurinaitis, reportedly spent millions of dollars in hush money payments to women with whom he had engaged in sexual relationships. The investigation started with an allegation to the company’s board about a former employee who received a $3 million payment after leaving the company.

“I have pledged my complete cooperation to the investigation by the special committee, and I will do everything possible to support the investigation. I have also pledged to accept the findings and outcome of the investigation, whatever they are,” said Vince McMahon.