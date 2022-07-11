‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ wins the weekend box office

Coming behind “Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness,” another Marvel movie, and “Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Love and Thunder” is now among the top earning films in the first summer of large theatrical openings since the pandemic. It is also the 11th highest Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of all time.

Directed by fan-favorite director, Taika Waititi, the movie stars Chris Hemsworth reprising his beloved role as Thor in his first appearance since “Avengers: Endgame.” The movie also stars familiar faces from the franchise, including Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman, reprising her role as Thor’s ex-girlfriend, Jane Foster. The movie also featured Christian Bale, playing Gorr the God Butcher, the movie’s main villain.