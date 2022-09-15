Combined Shape Caption

Shawn Mendes Cancels Remainder of Tour , for Mental Health Reasons.'Page Six' reports that Mendes made the announcement on July 27.As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me, Shawn Mendes, via Instagram.I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away, Shawn Mendes, via Instagram.... I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal. I love you all and thank you all so much for supporting me and sticking by me on this journey, Shawn Mendes, via Instagram.Mendes' "Wonder: The World Tour" began in June in Portland.Mendes' "Wonder: The World Tour" began in June in Portland.It was scheduled to continue through August 2023.The 23-year-old singer said he'll continue to record new music amid the "much needed time off.".'Page Six' reports that in April, Mendes alluded to mental health struggles when he said he wasn't able to tell the truth about himself. .I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. so in those moments of feeling low i either put on a show or hide, Shawn Mendes, via Twitter