Quinta Brunson gets even with Jimmy Kimmel after Emmy stunt

Combined Shape Caption

Quinta Brunson Addresses Jimmy Kimmel , Lying Onstage During Her Speech at the Emmys.On Sept. 12, Quinta Brunson won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'Abbott Elementary.'.She became the second Black woman to ever win such an award. .She became the second Black woman to ever win such an award. .But some critics say her accomplishment was overshadowed by Jimmy Kimmel attempting to do a comedy bit. .But some critics say her accomplishment was overshadowed by Jimmy Kimmel attempting to do a comedy bit. .That's because after co-presenter Will Arnett dragged Kimmel onstage and accused him of getting "into the skinny margaritas" backstage, .Kimmel remained "passed out" after Brunson was announced as the winner.As a result, Brunson had to step over Kimmel to receive her award and make her speech.Critics, such as as HuffPost editor Philip Lewis, said, “Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful.”.Brunson commented on the incident backstage.It didn’t bother me much. I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers; I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. , Quinta Brunson, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.I don’t know — tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, Quinta Brunson, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'