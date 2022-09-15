ajc logo
Quinta Brunson gets even with Jimmy Kimmel after Emmy stunt

Quinta Brunson Addresses Jimmy Kimmel , Lying Onstage During Her Speech at the Emmys.On Sept. 12, Quinta Brunson won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series for 'Abbott Elementary.'.She became the second Black woman to ever win such an award. .She became the second Black woman to ever win such an award. .But some critics say her accomplishment was overshadowed by Jimmy Kimmel attempting to do a comedy bit. .But some critics say her accomplishment was overshadowed by Jimmy Kimmel attempting to do a comedy bit. .That's because after co-presenter Will Arnett dragged Kimmel onstage and accused him of getting "into the skinny margaritas" backstage, .Kimmel remained "passed out" after Brunson was announced as the winner.As a result, Brunson had to step over Kimmel to receive her award and make her speech.Critics, such as as HuffPost editor Philip Lewis, said, “Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful.”.Brunson commented on the incident backstage.It didn’t bother me much. I think in that moment, I was just really happy that it was Jimmy up there. I kind of consider him one of the comedy godfathers; I’m a huge fan of Will Arnett, so I was wrapped up in the moment. , Quinta Brunson, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'.I don’t know — tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him. I’m gonna be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face. I don’t know. We’ll see what happens, Quinta Brunson, to 'The Hollywood Reporter'

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago
At Monday night’s Emmy Awards, Jimmy Kimmel played dead during Brunson’s acceptance speech

Quinta Brunson won the award for outstanding writing for comedy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held Monday night. It was a moment that many online thought was stolen from her because of a comedy bit from host Jimmy Kimmel.

During her speech, Kimmel played dead on the stage, a moment many felt stole the spotlight from the award-winning writer and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph — one of three winners from the hit show — called the moment “so disrespectful.”

ExploreWatch: First look at Disney’s ‘Disenchanted’ and live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

“I don’t know. I don’t really ... I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson told PEOPLE. “I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know.”

On Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Brunson got her revenge on the late night host by interrupting his monologue.

Brunson was Kimmel’s first guest of the night, and Kimmel took a moment to apologize and to address the reaction to his bit.

“That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

