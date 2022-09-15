Quinta Brunson gets even with Jimmy Kimmel after Emmy stunt

Quinta Brunson won the award for outstanding writing for comedy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards held Monday night. It was a moment that many online thought was stolen from her because of a comedy bit from host Jimmy Kimmel.
During her speech, Kimmel played dead on the stage, a moment many felt stole the spotlight from the award-winning writer and star of ABC’s “Abbott Elementary.” Co-star Sheryl Lee Ralph — one of three winners from the hit show — called the moment “so disrespectful.”
“I don’t know. I don’t really ... I know Jimmy Kimmel and I don’t know. I felt like the bit didn’t bother me that much,” Brunson told PEOPLE. “I don’t know what the internet thinks, but I don’t know.”
On Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Brunson got her revenge on the late night host by interrupting his monologue.
Brunson was Kimmel’s first guest of the night, and Kimmel took a moment to apologize and to address the reaction to his bit.
“That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost, and then I drank too much, and I had to be dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset. They said that I stole your moment, and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that — I’m sorry I did do that, actually. And also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you, and I think you know that. I hope you know that.”
