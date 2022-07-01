Michael B. Jordan to narrate Disney+ nature documentary series

The creators of “America the Beautiful,” who also made nature documentary favorites like “Planet Earth” and “Frozen Planet,” went to great lengths to show off the North American landscape, even attaching cinema-grade cameras to fighter jets, becoming the first natural history series to do so.

The series’ six episodes will show off landscapes like the peaks of Denali and the swamps of Florida. Animals, including everything from bald eagles to grizzly bears to honeypot ants, will also make an appearance.