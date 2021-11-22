ajc logo
Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially Graduating College

Megan Thee Stallion , is officially graduating college.The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to announce that she'll be graduating from Texas Southern University in December.The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Oct. 25 to announce that she'll be graduating from Texas Southern University in December.She also shared pictures of a blinged-out graduation cap that had the phrase "Real Hot Girl S---" embroidered on top.Her nail art featured her school's logo and colors.When she graduates at the end of the year, Megan will receive a degree in health administration.I’m literally gonna burst out crying because I can’t believe I made it... I might faint, Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Coach Conversations'.I have been in college for probably about seven years, so when I finally get that degree in my hands, it’s just gonna show me that whatever I put my mind to, I can do it, Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Coach Conversations'.I wanted to be a rapper; I put all my time and my effort into that, I wanted to get my degree, I put a lot of time and effort into this, Megan Thee Stallion, via 'Coach Conversations'

