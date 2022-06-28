Machine Gun Kelly shares mental health battle in Hulu documentary

The conversation with his father’s neighbor left the rocker in a dark space as he “couldn’t get closure on it,” he said in the film. As feelings of panic set in, Kelly grew paranoid that someone would come to kill him. He called his fiancé, actress Megan Foxx.

“I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,’” he said. “I’m in my room and I’m like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just get jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

That was the turning point for Kelly, making him realize that something was not right. He decided then to stop doing drugs, and has since started therapy. He also credits his fiancé for being a positive influence on his life.

“Megan became like the sun to me,” he said, “That’s what makes me write those songs — the passion between us.”