ajc logo
X

Machine Gun Kelly shares mental health battle in Hulu documentary

Combined ShapeCaption
Weird things about Machine Gun Kelly that oddly enough, makes sense.He has an impressive dating history: Amber Rose, Demi Lovato and Halsey.He commented on eased a diss track to rap icon Eminem in 2018 called "Rap Devil.".Noah Cyrus is in his closer friends circle.His stage name was inspired by George Kelly Barnes- a known American Gangster.He got his first tattoo at 14. .He's engaged to Megan Foxx - and they've drank each others blood

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Actor and musician Machine Gun Kelly shares his struggles with mental health in the documentary “Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink,” available now on Hulu.

The documentary starts with clips of various media outlets hailing the singer’s latest album, but quickly shifts to clips of hatred from the rock community and social media outrage over Kelly’s new musical venture.

By 2019, Kelly had released five hip-hop/rap albums, but in 2020 he shifted gears to a sound closer to his heart — alternative rock —which ruffled some feathers and started an online hate movement targeting the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer.

ExploreCan’t-miss moments, full list of winners from the 2022 BET Awards

The film reveal Kelly experienced a lot of trauma both during his childhood and on stage as a performer. In one scene, Kelly describes a downward spiral into darkness after losing his father in 2020.

“I flew to my dad’s apartment to clear all this stuff out. I had this really weird interaction with this neighbor who told me all these things I didn’t want to hear,” he says in the film.

The conversation with his father’s neighbor left the rocker in a dark space as he “couldn’t get closure on it,” he said in the film. As feelings of panic set in, Kelly grew paranoid that someone would come to kill him. He called his fiancé, actress Megan Foxx.

“I called Megan, I was like, ‘You aren’t here for me,’” he said. “I’m in my room and I’m like freaking out on her and dude, I put the shotgun in my mouth and I’m yelling on the phone and like the barrel’s in my mouth. I go to cock the shotgun and the bullet as it comes back up, the shell just get jammed. Megan’s like dead silent.”

ExploreJennifer Hudson lands a talk show

That was the turning point for Kelly, making him realize that something was not right. He decided then to stop doing drugs, and has since started therapy. He also credits his fiancé for being a positive influence on his life.

“Megan became like the sun to me,” he said, “That’s what makes me write those songs — the passion between us.”

About the Author

Follow Ebony Williams on twitter

Ebony Williams writes and produces stories about health, viral moments, lifestyle and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. An Anchorage, Alaska native who moved to Atlanta from Los Angeles, she enjoys reading, finding a new fitness class, writing, trying new food trucks, live music and cooking in her free time.

Editors' Picks
Sentencing for Mitzi Bickers moved to September2h ago
Biggest corporate convention since pandemic opens in Atlanta this week
45m ago
Henry County chairwoman gets restraining order against outspoken resident
4h ago
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
5h ago
3 Georgia Bulldogs named first-team preseason All-Americans
5h ago
Vocal critic removed from Atlanta police training center committee
8h ago
The Latest
Teaser trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′ released
4h ago
A feature film is being shot in Ukraine for the first time since the war started
Can’t-miss moments, full list of winners from the 2022 BET Awards
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top