Can’t-miss moments, full list of winners from the 2022 BET Awards

Last night Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2022 BET awards, celebrating Black excellence in culture, sports and music.
Here’s everything you need to know from last night’s ceremony, including star-studded performances, tearful acceptance speeches, political statements and surprising collaborations.
Stand-out performances
Must-see moments
Kanye West paid tribute to Diddy.
Diddy brought nostalgia to the stage with the ultimate Bad Boy salute.
Latto’s latest hit brought out the icon herself, Mariah Carey
A surprising special guest graced the stage with Jack Harlow. The rapper was caught in a recent interview not knowing who Brandy was. He knows now.
Complete winners List
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Jazmine Sullivan
Best male R&B/Pop Artist
The Weeknd
Best Group
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
Best Collaboration
Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Video of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
Best New Artist
Latto
Album of the Year
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic” *WINNER
Gospel/Inspirational
Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”
Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”
Kanye West - “Donda”
Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”
Doja Cat - “Planet Her”
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”
BET Her
Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”
Best International Act
Tems (Nigeria)
Best Movie
“King Richard”
Best Actor
Will Smith - “King Richard”
Best Actress
Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”
Youngstars Award
Marsai Martin
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Naomi Osaka
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
