Can’t-miss moments, full list of winners from the 2022 BET Awards

Must-see moments

Kanye West paid tribute to Diddy.

Diddy brought nostalgia to the stage with the ultimate Bad Boy salute.

Latto’s latest hit brought out the icon herself, Mariah Carey

A surprising special guest graced the stage with Jack Harlow. The rapper was caught in a recent interview not knowing who Brandy was. He knows now.

Complete winners List

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

The Weeknd

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Best New Artist

Latto

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic” *WINNER

Gospel/Inspirational

Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West - “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat - “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”

BET Her

Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best International Act

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“King Richard”

Best Actor

Will Smith - “King Richard”

Best Actress

Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry