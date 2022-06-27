ajc logo
Can’t-miss moments, full list of winners from the 2022 BET Awards

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

Last night Taraji P. Henson hosted the 2022 BET awards, celebrating Black excellence in culture, sports and music.

Here’s everything you need to know from last night’s ceremony, including star-studded performances, tearful acceptance speeches, political statements and surprising collaborations.

Stand-out performances

Must-see moments

Kanye West paid tribute to Diddy.

Diddy brought nostalgia to the stage with the ultimate Bad Boy salute.

Latto’s latest hit brought out the icon herself, Mariah Carey

A surprising special guest graced the stage with Jack Harlow. The rapper was caught in a recent interview not knowing who Brandy was. He knows now.

Complete winners List

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Jazmine Sullivan

Best male R&B/Pop Artist

The Weeknd

Best Group

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Best Collaboration

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - “Essence”

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Kendrick Lamar

Video of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “Smokin Out The Window”

Video Director of the Year

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Best New Artist

Latto

Album of the Year

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - “An Evening with Silk Sonic” *WINNER

Gospel/Inspirational

Tyler, the Creator - “Call Me If You Get Lost”

Drake - “Certified Lover Boy”

Kanye West - “Donda”

Jazmine Sullivan - “Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe”

Doja Cat - “Planet Her”

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - “We Win”

BET Her

Mary J. Blige - “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Best International Act

Tems (Nigeria)

Best Movie

“King Richard”

Best Actor

Will Smith - “King Richard”

Best Actress

Zendaya - “Euphoria” / “Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Youngstars Award

Marsai Martin

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Naomi Osaka

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

