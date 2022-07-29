Kelis cries foul over lack of credit on Beyonce’s new album

“The reality is that my real beef is not only with Beyoncé, because at the end of the day, she sampled a record. She’s copied me before, so have many other artists, it’s fine, I don’t care about that,” Kelis said. The issue is that not only are we female artists, okay? Black female artists in an industry where there’s not that many of us.”

“We’ve met each other, we know each other, we have mutual friends. It’s not hard. She can contact, right?” she went on to say.

Some Beyonce fans and others monitoring the conflict disagreed with Kelis’ assessment, saying that because she had no writing or production credits on the song that Beyoncé had no obligation to reach out.

“I know what I own and what I don’t own. I also know the lies that were told. I also know the things that were stolen. Publishing was stolen, people were swindled out of rights. It happens all the time, especially back then. So, it’s not about me being mad about Beyoncé,” Kelis said in response.

Kelis has previously called out The Neptunes for what she describes as being “blatantly lied to and tricked,” even saying she made no money off of her two albums produced by them, “Kaleidoscope” in 1999 and “Wanderland” in 2001.

“I was told we were going to split the whole thing 33/33/33, which we didn’t do,” she said in a 2020 interview with The Guardian. “I’m like, “Yeah, I signed what I was told, and I was too young and too stupid to double-check it.’”