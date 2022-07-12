ajc logo
Johnny Depp settles lawsuit over alleged assault on crew member

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
The suit stems from a 2018 incident on the set of ‘City of Lies’

Johnny Depp reached a settlement in the lawsuit tied to his alleged assault of a crewmember on the set of “City of Lies” in 2018, just weeks after his highly-publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Depp and Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who was the location manager on the set of the movie, reached a settlement just a few weeks before the suit’s planned civil trial on July 25. The judge has now pushed the trial to January 5, and will dismiss the case if Depp complies with the undisclosed requests of the settlement.

ExploreFans question Johnny Depp’s health after photo of him looking ‘ill’ surfaces

In the original lawsuit, which was filed in July 2018, Brooks accused Depp of becoming angry with Brooks after he told the actor that there was only one more shot left in the scene they were filming. Brooks claimed that Depp began to punch him in the ribs, screaming “Who the f— are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”

Brooks went on to say that Depp then offered him $100,000 to punch him in the face, and that Depp was eventually taken off the premises by his bodyguards.

This accusation of erratic behavior came at a time when Depp was seemingly spiraling out of control. A Rolling Stone profile from that same month addressed his drinking habits, saying that there was a “never-ending reservoir of wine that is poured into goblets.” The article even claimed Depp had his lines fed to him through an earpiece on recent shoots.

This comes less than two months after Depp’s defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed where Heard identified herself as a victim of domestic abuse without mentioning Depp’s name.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages; it also awarded Heard $2 million in her countersuit against Depp.

ExploreWhat is ‘face blindness’ and why do people hate Brad Pitt for it?

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

