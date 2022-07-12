Johnny Depp settles lawsuit over alleged assault on crew member

Depp and Gregg “Rocky” Brooks, who was the location manager on the set of the movie, reached a settlement just a few weeks before the suit’s planned civil trial on July 25. The judge has now pushed the trial to January 5, and will dismiss the case if Depp complies with the undisclosed requests of the settlement.

In the original lawsuit, which was filed in July 2018, Brooks accused Depp of becoming angry with Brooks after he told the actor that there was only one more shot left in the scene they were filming. Brooks claimed that Depp began to punch him in the ribs, screaming “Who the f— are you? You have no right to tell me what to do.”