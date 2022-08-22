Idris Elba’s daughter iced him out after not landing a role in ‘Beast’

Idris Elba is the star of two new movies hitting theaters this summer, including the thriller “Beast” from director Will Packer.
When Elba and Packer appeared on the notoriously unscripted morning show “The Breakfast Club” to promote the film, Elba revealed that his daughter, Isan Elba, 20, wants to be an actress and auditioned for a role in the film. Unfortunately, she wasn’t cast.
“Beast” follows Dr. Nate Daniels, played by Elba, and his two daughters as they travel to South Africa and find themselves in a fight for their lives against a lion.
Of course, the actor only wants what’s best for his daughter, and said he supports her every step of the way in her acting career. However, after a camera test between father and daughter, it was clear that she wasn’t the right fit for the role.
“She’s great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks.” said Elba
Packer, who said he sees Isan as a niece, explained that he was the one who told her she didn’t get the part. Although she lost this role, she will still be thought of for others where she might be a better fit according to Elba and Packer.
“Idris was definitely like, ‘Listen, I want her to put her through the ropes. You know, go in, give her a shot, audition.’ He auditioned with her. He was very tough on her. And he said, ‘Listen, at the end of the day, we’re going to make the best decision for the movie,” Packer said.
“Beast” hit theaters August 19 racking up $11.5 million on opening day.
