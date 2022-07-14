BreakingNews
US weekly jobless claims at highest point in nearly 8 months
Former President Barack Obama was nominated for an Emmy

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago
His foray into the entertainment world has already proved successful

Former President Barack Obama is adding a new achievement to his roster — his first Emmy nomination.

The 44th president received a nomination in the outstanding narrator category for his work on the Netflix series, “Our Great National Parks.” The show was produced as part of a deal between Netflix and President Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, which he started with his wife, Michelle Obama.

The deal, first announced in 2018, includes “a wide range of fiction and non-fiction signature productions for all audiences including scripted, unscripted and documentary series, as well as full-length features and documentaries.”

“Our Great National Parks” was a five-part documentary series that aimed to showcase the protected lands throughout the world, and to explain the importance of their conservation for the next generation. The series traveled all over, from Monterey Bay, California, to Indonesia’s Gunung Leuser National Park, and even the Chilean Patagonia.

This is not the first awards attention that the Obama’s production company has received. “American Factory,” a 2019 documentary Higher Ground produced, won the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature in 2020.

The former president was nominated in the category alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Attenborough, W. Kamau Bell and Lupita Nyong’o.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

