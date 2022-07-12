BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee holds public hearing on U.S. Capitol riot investigation
ajc logo
X

Disney to produce BTS documentary series

Combined ShapeCaption
BTS statement misunderstood; , band not going on hiatus.According to BTS' management team, the K-Pop supergroup is not going on hiatus despite reports to the contrary.'TMZ' reports that statements made by members of BTS were lost in translation and misrepresented by the media.The band's Korean management team said the group will not be breaking up while the K-Pop singers pursue solo projects.The band's Korean management team said the group will not be breaking up while the K-Pop singers pursue solo projects.On June 14, BTS caused an uproar when a video was released of the band discussing their future. .The English translation of the interview stated that the band was taking a "hiatus.".As a result, on June 15, the music company that represents BTS, HYBE, lost $1.7 billion in market value during early morning trading. .To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats, HYBE statement, via 'TMZ'.BTS member Jungkook also promised fans that the band would continue to produce their 'Run BTS' web series.BTS member Jungkook also promised fans that the band would continue to produce their 'Run BTS' web series.He also said the band would make more music as a group in the future after taking time to work on their own solo careers.

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
53 minutes ago
The K-pop group will be coming to a television set near you in 2023

Disney announced that they will be producing a documentary series starring the popular Korean pop band BTS, which will be available on Disney+ and Hulu. The deal will also include a concert movie and new reality show featuring members of the band.

The series, called “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” will document the past 9 years of the band’s history, including the “the daily lives, thoughts and plans” of the seven-member group. It will be available only on Disney streaming services next year.

ExploreK-pop group BTS announce that they will be taking a hiatus

BTS management group, HYBE, also gave Disney the rights to run a recording of the group’s 2021 Los Angeles concert at Sofi Stadium, which was their first performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will be called “BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage–LA.”

“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” said CEO Park Ji-won.

The deal also includes a new reality show, “In the Soop: Friendcation,” which will feature BTS member V. The show will feature five friends ”venturing on a surprise trip” according to Disney.

This comes a month after BTS first announced that they would be taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.

ExploreShonda Rhimes is writing ‘Bridgerton’ spinoff novel with book series writer Julia Quinn

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Editors' Picks
Rivian could soon announce job cuts, report says1h ago
Man killed in attempted carjacking at Peachtree Corners gas station
20h ago
Braves trade Drew Waters as part of package to acquire No. 35 pick from Royals
Kenley Jansen close to returning
5h ago
Kenley Jansen close to returning
5h ago
Police: Man shot in robbery at NW Atlanta gas station may have been targeted
3h ago
The Latest
Omarion to release 5-part docuseries
46m ago
Johnny Depp settles lawsuit over alleged assault on crew member
2h ago
Two hospitalized after explosion at Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop store
2h ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top