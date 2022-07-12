Disney to produce BTS documentary series

Disney announced that they will be producing a documentary series starring the popular Korean pop band BTS, which will be available on Disney+ and Hulu. The deal will also include a concert movie and new reality show featuring members of the band.
The series, called “BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star,” will document the past 9 years of the band’s history, including the “the daily lives, thoughts and plans” of the seven-member group. It will be available only on Disney streaming services next year.
BTS management group, HYBE, also gave Disney the rights to run a recording of the group’s 2021 Los Angeles concert at Sofi Stadium, which was their first performance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The concert will be called “BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage–LA.”
“This will be the start of a long-term collaboration, where we present worldwide audiences a wide range of HYBE content for fans who love our music and artists,” said CEO Park Ji-won.
The deal also includes a new reality show, “In the Soop: Friendcation,” which will feature BTS member V. The show will feature five friends ”venturing on a surprise trip” according to Disney.
This comes a month after BTS first announced that they would be taking a break as a group to pursue solo projects.
