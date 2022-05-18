Fast facts about Catherine O’Hara.Catherine O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.The actress is known for roles in "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and "Beetlejuice." .She gained notoriety as an original cast member of the Candian sketch comedy show, Second City Television.O'Hara isn't into plastic surgery.I’m a freak in that I’ve never had anything done to my face… I don’t want to get surgery and I don’t want to get needles, other than acupuncture needles, Catherine O’Hara to ET Canada