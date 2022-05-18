BreakingNews
Ex-cop pleads guilty to manslaughter in George Floyd killing
ajc logo
X

Fast facts about Catherine O’Hara

caption arrowCaption
Fast facts about Catherine O’Hara.Catherine O’Hara was born on March 4, 1954, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.The actress is known for roles in "Schitt's Creek," "Home Alone," and "Beetlejuice." .She gained notoriety as an original cast member of the Candian sketch comedy show, Second City Television.O'Hara isn't into plastic surgery.I’m a freak in that I’ve never had anything done to my face… I don’t want to get surgery and I don’t want to get needles, other than acupuncture needles, Catherine O’Hara to ET Canada

© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top