AJC poll: Republican Burt Jones leads in lieutenant governor race
Chris Cuomo hosting new primetime show for NewsNation

Chris Cuomo's teen son reportedly contracts the coronavirus

Celebrity Buzz
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago
Cuomo was terminated by CNN last year for allegations of misconduct

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN anchor who was indefinitely suspended after evidence came out that he assisted his brother, Andrew Cuomo, in a sexual harassment scandal, has announced a new show with NewsNation.

“Chris joins our growing team of seasoned, award-winning journalists and will further our efforts to continue to ensure fairness and transparency in our news reporting and talk shows,” said Nexstar Media president Sean Compton.

The network, which brings in about 50,000 daily viewers, hopes that Cuomo’s name recognition and reputation will help to boost the brand. The primetime show will join the network this fall.

“NewsNation believes in the work I am doing with the Chris Cuomo Project and I look forward to building something special here — covering news wherever it happens and having conversations that cater to common concerns and solutions rather than political parties or the political circus,” said Cuomo about the new opportunity.

ExploreCNN’s Chris Cuomo apologizes for advising brother about sex misconduct claims

Cuomo has denied the allegation that he assisted his brother’s defense against allegations of sexual assault by manipulating the press. He received a plethora of criticism for using his position as a journalist to help his family members.

Cuomo had been with CNN since 2013, starting on CNN’s morning show before transitioning to a primetime slot. After being fired from CNN, he sued the network for $125 million in arbitration for wrongful termination.

CNN was alerted of sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo himself a week after his termination, according to the New York Times.

ExploreMayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue to split ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting duties

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

Roswell woman dies after being hit by truck on her morning jog
