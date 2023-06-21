‘Boy Meets World’ star Danielle Fishel recalls exec saying he was waiting for her to turn 18

Danielle Fishel, best known as Topanga from the hit show “Boy Meets World,” recently opened up about the creepy behaviors she experienced as a teen in Hollywood on set

While on the “Pod Meets World podcast,” she recalled a studio executive saying he couldn’t wait until she turned 18

“I didn’t really process how it affected me as a teenager, or how it affected me in my 20s or even in my 30s up until the last few years, and then I was really able to look back it and connect the dots,” she explained.

Although it took a few decades for Fishel to realize that those behaviors were not appropriate for a child, she admitted that at the time — like many teenagers — she liked being treated like an adult.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be older,” she said. “I wanted to be an adult, I wanted to be seen as an adult, so getting adult male attention as a teenage girl … I didn’t think of it as being creepy or weird. I felt it like was validation that I was mature and I was an adult, and I was capable. And that they were seeing me the way I was, not for the number on a page. And in hindsight, that is absolutely wrong.”

Fishel said she’s had to find a balance between being proud of her work as a young actor, while not overly romanticizing that period in her life.

“I should not have been outwardly talked about at 14, 15, 16 years old. And I was, even directly to me,” she said. “I had people tell me they had my 18th birthday on their calendar. I had a male executive, I did a calendar at 16, and he specifically told me he had a certain calendar month in his bedroom.”

Fishel isn’t the first to open up about being sexualized as a child star. Drew Barrymore, Brooke Shields and Christina Applegate have all openly discussed the pitfalls of being a young female actor.