Amy Schumer wants celebrities to ‘be real’ about Ozempic and its side effects

On a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen, comedian Amy Schumer discussed her weight loss and taking the new wonder drug Ozempic. She also argued that other people should be honest about taking the drug.

“Everyone and their mom is gonna try it. Everyone has been lying, saying, ‘Oh, smaller portions,’” Schumer said. “Like, shut the f--k up. You are on Ozempic or one of those things, or you got work done. Just stop.”

Ozempic has been approved to treat type 2 diabetes, but many have since discovered its ability to block food cravings and help with other addictive behaviors. While the drug hasn’t been approved for those uses, many people have nevertheless been using it to help with weight loss.

Schumer also talked about the drug’s side effects, noting that it left her feeling so weak she couldn’t play with her son.

“I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son,” she shared. “I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me, and I couldn’t.”

Last year, during an interview on the “Dear Chelsea” podcast, the “Trainwreck” actress admitted to undergoing liposuction.

While weight loss is a benefit of the drug, the Ozempic website warns of possible side effects including nausea, diarrhea, stomach pain, constipation and vomiting. Patients have also reported experiencing fatigue, vivid dreams, hair loss, pancreatitis, kidney damage, rebound weight gain and more.