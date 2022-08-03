An ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ animated reboot is coming to Comedy Central

“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit,” Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy said.

“Everybody Hates Chris” first aired in 2005 and has stayed a cult classic since its release, with a popular following through cable syndication. The show won an NAACP Image Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe and multiple Emmys.