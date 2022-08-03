An ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ animated reboot is coming to Comedy Central

An “Everybody Hates Chris” reboot has been greenlighted by MTV Entertainment for a straight to order series. This time called “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” the new animated version of the beloved series will have original creator Chris Rock at the helm.
“Chris Rock is one of the most gifted comedians of all time and we’re excited to partner with him, 3 Arts and CBS Studios to bring this to life and welcome it as the next big hit,” Paramount Media Networks CEO Chris McCarthy said.
“Everybody Hates Chris” first aired in 2005 and has stayed a cult classic since its release, with a popular following through cable syndication. The show won an NAACP Image Award and was nominated for a Golden Globe and multiple Emmys.
The half-hour animated show will feature a similar premise to Rock’s earlier sitcom, following the life of Rock as a nerdy teen living in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, in a working class family.
Rock is the narrator and co-executive producer of the show along with Sanjay Shah, a former writer on “South Park” and “Central Park,” who will serve as showrunner.
The three-time Grammy winning comedian is currently on the “Ego Death World Tour,” during which he stopped in Atlanta last weekend.
“Everybody Still Hates Chris” will air on Comedy Central and be available on Paramount+.
About the Author