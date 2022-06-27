ajc logo
A feature film is being shot in Ukraine for the first time since the war started

The film will be the first film to tell the story of the 2022 conflict

For the first time since the war started, a feature film is set to be filmed in Ukraine. “The Day I Met Spider-Man,” which tells the story of a war volunteer who finds out she has superpowers, will be filmed in multiple cities in the war-torn region, including Kyiv.

All film production was shut down in the country in February after Russian forces invaded, and since then there have been no film projects, save for a few documentary projects. To create a feature film in such a devastated region seemed impossible, until Ukrainian studio Mamas Productions stepped up to the plate.

The film’s plot focuses on a war volunteer who discovers that she has supernatural powers and uses them to save a boy in Kyiv from Russian forces attempting to kill civilians.

“You may know the story of Peter Parker, who became Spider-Man. You may have heard the story of Bruce Wayne wearing a Batman outfit. We will tell you the story of Katya,” said film co-producer Anton Skrypets.

The fictional story will be shot documentary style, and is starring Ukrainian actors Elithaveta Zaitseva, Olexandr Rudynsky, Olesya Zhurakivska and Kateryna Kysen.

AMO Pictures, a production and distribution company that mostly focuses on content for online platforms, came onto the film as a co-producer which allowed the dream of making a feature film in Ukraine in 2022 a reality.

“As a company in the creative sector, we believe that our nation should portray its problems not only through a documentary prism but also through the experiences and emotions that you can discover thanks to the tools of a feature film,” said Anatoly Dudinsky, AMO Picture’s Chief Operating Officer.

The film is set to be released sometime this fall and hopes to be available across all possible platforms.

About the Author

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

