Celebrities With Rare chronic Illnesses and Medical Conditions

Celebrities With Rare chronic Illnesses and Medical Conditions.Brad Pitt -Prosopagnosia : forgetting peoples faces.T-Boz from TLC- Sickle cell anemia .Bruce Willis- Aphasia: difficulty understanding spoken or written language.Gigi Hadid- Hashimoto disease: the body makes antibodies that attack the cells in your thyroid.Sarah Hyland- Kidney dysplasia: is a condition from birth where the kidneys have not developed properly when the baby was in the womb.Kristin Chenoweth- Ménière's disease: rare illness that affects the inner ear and can cause vertigo and hearing issues

