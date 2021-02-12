X

Celebrate African American heritage at virtual food event this weekend

Black History Month | 1 hour ago
By Kiersten Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Renowned organic chef Njathi Kabui will inform virtual attendees about food culture

One of the best ways you can learn about a culture is through the food and one metro Atlanta library has brought in a globally acclaimed celebrity chef to do just that for Black History Month.

Forsyth Public Library is hosting organic chef Njathi Kabui in a virtual event with limited space available.

“Celebrate Black History Month with Chef Njathi Kabui, renowned organic chef, food strategist, urban farmer, and food literacy expert. Learn about African food culture, sustainability, and food activism. Participants will have a chance to ask questions during the Q & A session,” reads the event description.

Hopeful participants are asked to register to attend the event, which will be held on FCPL’s GoToMeeting platform. The link will be emailed ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 13 event. Alternatively, guests can join on their smartphone, tablet or computer by visiting this link at 2 p.m. Saturday. More information on how to join is available on the event page.

Kabui’s background is heavily focused on sustainability, culture and food, according to his biography page. His work spans the globe, having collaborated with universities and community groups in Africa and the United States among other continents and countries.

Born in rural Kenya to a mother who was a coffee farmer and a father who owned a restaurant, Kabui immigrated to the U.S. at 20 years old. Among the topics of his previous talks is a discussion on how colonialism has impacted food.

An Afternoon with Chef Kabui

2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

Forsyth Public Library’s GoToMeeting platform

