Celebrate African American heritage at virtual food event this weekend

Hopeful participants are asked to register to attend the event, which will be held on FCPL’s GoToMeeting platform. The link will be emailed ahead of the Saturday, Feb. 13 event. Alternatively, guests can join on their smartphone, tablet or computer by visiting this link at 2 p.m. Saturday. More information on how to join is available on the event page.

Kabui’s background is heavily focused on sustainability, culture and food, according to his biography page. His work spans the globe, having collaborated with universities and community groups in Africa and the United States among other continents and countries.