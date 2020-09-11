CDC cautions against eating at restaurants during pandemic

However, people who tested positive were more likely to have reported dining in a restaurant in the two weeks before getting sick.

“Masks cannot be effectively worn while eating and drinking, whereas shopping and numerous other indoor activities do not preclude mask use," the researchers wrote. “Reports of exposures in restaurants have been linked to air circulation. Direction, ventilation, and intensity of airflow might affect virus transmission, even if social distancing measures and mask use are implemented according to current guidance.”

Explore How to properly wear a face mask

The Association of Food and Drug Officials pointed out weaknesses in the CDC’s study.

The research presented should be considered in light of some inherent weaknesses in the research, including:

Research was structured as a generic study looking at common community exposures of those testing positive and not testing positive for COVID-19.

Study was built looking for common places of exposure and does not gather much of the desired information about those individuals with restaurants and bar exposure including things such as: did those with or without COVID-19 eat or drink indoor or outdoors, did they go to coffee shops or bars which were a single category in the study.

The ten states where health care centers of the study subjects w had greatly varying restrictions on restaurants during the potential period of potential exposure.

Overall COVID-19 control measures varied greatly in these communities during the study.

The study does not clarify if those with restaurant and bar exposures were in the community more frequently, which may be a potential contributing factor.

In addition, AFDO recommended “sound public health limitations in bars, taverns, and restaurants include limiting alcohol service to accompanying food orders, not allowing hours of operation to extend into the late nights, and limiting occupancy levels and table arrangements to those levels which allow for social distancing. Further, as always, pick-up and delivery remain very low-risk options to obtain food from our favorite bars, taverns, and restaurants.”