Cast of ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ reunite for HBO Max unscripted special

According to Variety, the show will be filmed Sept. 10 with a debut set around Thanksgiving. The special will feature Will Smith and series regulars Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff.

This isn’t the first reunion for the cast. Back in April, Smith treated fans to a virtual reunion on the season finale of his Snapchat series “Will From Home.” In addition, it was announced that a drama reboot of the series based on Morgan Cooper’s viral video “Bel-Air” is in development.