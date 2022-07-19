Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness the power of resilience

Combined Shape Caption

In 2018, Tiran Jackson and his wife Maleka flew to the Bahamas to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary.Upon arriving, the couple booked a half-day excursion on a boat.“I am thinking this is gonna be a great day,” Tiran said.He had no idea it would be his worst day ever.A sudden explosion turned the trip into a nightmare and everyone aboard suffered injuries.Of the 10 passengers on the boat, Maleka was the lone fatality. As for Tiran, doctors agreed that his leg had to be amputated to save his life.In the years since, he has learned to harness the power of resilience.2018.Now.Read more on ajc.com:, 'Back from the brink', Story by Ernie SuggsPhotos: Chris Day and contributedEdit by Jessica Horne.More at ajc.com