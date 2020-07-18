Atlantans, Georgians mourn John Lewis on social media

“Rep. John Lewis was a giant of a man. Never angry or puffed up with self-importance, he was a humble servant who loved humanity. And we loved him back. Thank you, John Lewis for your contribution to the cause of love and peace. I will follow your example.” - Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA)

Statement from Jimmy Carter on the passing of John Lewis pic.twitter.com/neoHpc0jBt — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) July 18, 2020

“The world and the Center has lost an American hero. No one personified the struggle for racial equality with greater passion, dignity and vision.”



– Paige Alexander, CEO, The Carter Center pic.twitter.com/puRUjOgrSk — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) July 18, 2020

Farewell, sir.



You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble.



You served God and humanity well.

Thank you.

Take your rest. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/U1cPEwfCGO — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020

I was very lucky to have met Congressman John Lewis on several occasions when visiting DC for work. He was truly a man among men. Meeting him was truly an honor I won’t forget. #RIPSir #RIPJohnLewis — Russ Webb (@RussWebbGA) July 18, 2020

“A pillar of the civil rights movement, Rep. John Lewis dedicated his life to human and civil rights, always in the forefront of the fight for racial justice. Rep. Lewis helped teach us that racism, intolerance or discrimination of any kind have no place in our communities. He was not only an icon of civil rights, but an advocate for all people. He served as a voice for Georgians across the state – ensuring all were heard. His loss will be felt as we continue the fight to end racism, building on his legacy dedicated to freedom, justice, and equality for all humankind.” - Paul Bowers, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power

We lost an icon, a pioneer, a Civil Rights legend! Rest in Power Rep. John Lewis! Get into some ‘Good Trouble’ in Heaven! We promise we will carry on your legacy! #RIPJohnLewis #goodtrouble #pioneer #Icon🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽😢 pic.twitter.com/lao77HdnDA — Pj (@PjAtlutd) July 18, 2020

“John Lewis was the kind of man you only come across once in a lifetime. His kindness, character and unrelenting pursuit for equality earned him respect from across the political spectrum, and I was personally proud to call him a friend and work with him on issues of importance for Georgia. Julianne and I send our prayers to his family during this difficult time, and I hope John rests peacefully in the next life -he has earned it.” - Former U.S. Sen. Saxby Chambliss (R-GA)

RIP John Lewis. As a 5th district resident I always voted for you. It was an honor to stand in protest with you at the national women's March last year in Atlanta. You represented Georgia and mankind well. Heaven welcomes an angel today. #JohnLewis — Jennifer Bland (@ratracegrad) July 18, 2020

RIP John Lewis, a true American hero. He was an inspiring, courageous, and strong leader who fought his whole life for those whose voices were not heard. He will be missed.#RIPJohnLewis https://t.co/TfTPMV39WP — Raj Kaneriya (@Raj_K_Kaneriya) July 18, 2020

#RIPJohnLewis #RIPSir What a leader and a true hero for the US — Miyah Sundermeyer (@HelloWorldwithM) July 18, 2020

Our hearts are breaking here in Georgia. He was our Hero #RIPJohnLewis #GoodTrouble — Holly Golden Simmel✍🏼 (@HollySimmel) July 18, 2020

Atlanta is a great city because of the work of leaders like @repjohnlewis. #RIPSir — leo lopez (@ItsLeolopez) July 18, 2020

“it was an honor to serve with John Lewis. While our recorded votes show philosophical disagreement i certainly respected him. John was a frontline soldier in the most active battles of the civil rights movement yet he never slowed down to a cushy desk job as a Congressman. I remember being at his house one night and he told me what his weekend schedule was - crisscrossing the country to speak to unions, Democrat groups, activists and environmental organizations. Until recently he kept such incredible schedules. He knew what he believed in and fought tirelessly for it. Despite his national prominence he kept his humility & often told a story about preaching to chickens when he was a child. He said that’s how he started his career! John was a friend and a true part of the strong fabric we call America.” - Former Congressman Jack Kingston (R-Savannah)

From @ajc .... Congressman John Lewis in 2017 speaking with reporters following his sit-in protest against an immigration ban. We were at ATL airport #RIPJohnLewis Story---> https://t.co/h0asjRPtrQ pic.twitter.com/JWS2dv8iVX — Marissa Mitchell (@MarissaMtchll) July 18, 2020

The world lost a great one today! A man who was never afraid of a little “good trouble”! #RIPJohnLewis #GoodTrouble #CivilRightsICON #TheFightLivesOn pic.twitter.com/iPw3F35UoT — Coach Rosdahl (@Coach_Rosdahl) July 18, 2020

RIP John Lewis. Atlanta, and the world, lost a good one. pic.twitter.com/LMUPPMAaKG — Timbo Slice (@ymtim) July 18, 2020

“I don’t know of another leader in this country with the moral standing of Rep. John Lewis. His life and work helped shape the best of our national identity. We revered him not only for his work and sacrifices during the Civil Rights Movement, but because of his unending, stubborn, brilliant determination to press for justice and equality in this country. There was no cynicism in John Lewis; no hint of despair even in the darkest moments. Instead, he showed up relentlessly with commitment and determination - but also love, and joy and unwavering dedication to the principles of non-violence. He spoke up and sat-in and stood on the front lines – and risked it all. This country – every single person in this country – owes a debt of gratitude to John Lewis that we can only begin to repay by following his demand that we do more as citizens. That we ‘get in the way.’ That we ‘speak out when we see injustice’ and that we keep our ‘eyes on the prize.’” - Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel:

We've lost a national treasure 💔 I don't have many people I'd personally consider a hero. He was definitely one. I'm so heartbroken. #ThankYouForYourServiceJohnLewis #RIPJohnLewis https://t.co/09EoSFFfIL — Tai Collins (@TaiatTHD) July 18, 2020

RIP John Lewis! Georgia appreciates all you have done! pic.twitter.com/r1StGFIyYM — Chip Muse (@ChipMuse) July 18, 2020

“John was a giant among men who fiercely dedicated his life to fighting for equality and justice for all. He fought this fight until the very end, and our nation is a better place because of him. There are some people in life you feel honored to meet, and John was certainly one of those people. He was and will always be an icon, and I will be forever grateful that I was able to call him a friend. His wisdom, spirit, and friendship will be deeply missed.” - Congressman Earl L. "Buddy" Carter (R-Ga.)

Honored to have met such a historical figure in my lifetime. One of the few politicians who I truly felt was for us. RIP John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/3lY2hvnqsH — Jasia Jay🌸 (@_orthodoxun) July 18, 2020

As 100s of people at @ATLairport protested the Muslim Ban in 2017, no one from @CBP spoke to anyone about if anyone was being detained. I’ll never forget when @repjohnlewis walked in, sat with @RepHankJohnson & attorneys until they got answers for the public. RIP John Lewis. pic.twitter.com/pP5pkTyNTf — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) July 18, 2020

I’m glad I had the opportunity to hear you speak last Fall at GSU, RIP John Lewis 💙 — Nicolina 💋 (@LeNicolina) July 18, 2020