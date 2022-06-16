Atlanta Humane Society rescues dozens of dogs from animal testing breeding facility

Combined Shape Caption

The Atlanta Humane Society rescued 27 beagles on Thursday. .The dogs were relinquished from a breeding facility for animal testing."The dogs were living in confined, unsanitary spaces likely with little socialization from humans," an AHS representative said.The AHS is looking for financial support from the community. Donations can be made at atlantahumane.org.Anyone looking to adopt a beagle can sign up for pet alerts on their website