Virginia-Highland landmark Atkins Park is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.As part of the festivities, the restaurant and bar is bringing back one of its most popular events.The Atkins Park Charity Golf Tournament will tee off Sept. 28 at Heritage Golf in Tucker.Proceeds will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in honor of Warren Bruno.An Atkins Park Restaurant Group founder, Bruno died from lymphoma in 2012