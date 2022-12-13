Zoo Atlanta veterinary facility due for $22 million expansion

The zoo’s veterinary services are currently housed in a structure that was once used by the city of Atlanta as a lawn care maintenance facility.

The zoo envisions the new veterinary care center as a teaching establishment as well as an animal care facility, capable of livestreaming procedures there to veterinary students at the University of Georgia.

The project is the latest in an ambitious program of expansion at the zoo, under the guidance of president and CEO Raymond B. King.

In 2018 the zoo began the Grand New View project, which added almost four acres to the zoo’s footprint, enlarged the elephant exhibit and remade the old Cyclorama building into the 57,724-square-foot Savanna Hall events venue.

That undertaking also included demolishing the old administration building and creating a welcoming entrance plaza for arriving guests.

Three years earlier, in 2015, the zoo opened the $19 million Scaly Slimy Spectacular reptile and amphibian house, a 14,000-square-foot indoor snake and alligator palace, covered with a glass dome.

The new veterinary building should require 15 months of construction, and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.