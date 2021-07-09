Visit select museums without charge on Museum Day, Sept. 18

You can access a Museum Day ticket to participating facilities by visiting smithsonian.com/museumday.

Most museums are taking steps to limit the spread of the virus, and of its new variants. Check with the facilities before you visit to learn which safety precautions are required.

This year the day is also being sponsored by the Quaker Oats company, which will give away 100 Smithsonian science kits a day, through Sept. 15. The company will also award grand prizes of five virtual tours of the Smithsonian, and private question-and-answer sessions for up to 35 people with a museum educator. Information is at QuakerBacktoSchool.com.

Several Georgia museums have already announced they will be participating in Museum Day on Sept. 18. None are in Atlanta.

The Georgia Museum of Art will participate, though it always offers free admission; open Thursday-Sunday, but hours will be expanded Aug. 18; 90 Carlton Street, University of Georgia, Athens; 706-542-4662;

Andalusia: The Home of Flannery O’Connor; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; 2628 N. Columbia Street, Milledgeville; 478-445-8722; Andalusia

Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; 120 S. Clarke Street, Milledgeville; 478-445-4545; gcsu.edu/mansion

Sallie Ellis Davis House; contact the museum for hours of operation; 301 S. Clarke Street, Milledgeville; 478-445-4545; gcsu.edu/sallieellisdavis

Crawford W. Long Museum; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 28 College St, Jefferson; 706-367-5307; crawfordlong.org