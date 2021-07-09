Visit select museums without charge on Museum Day, Sept. 18

Saturday, Sept. 18 will be the 17th annual Museum Day, a day of free admission to more than 1,000 facilities around the country.
Museum Day is a tradition created by the Smithsonian Magazine to encourage communities to take advantage of museums, zoos and cultural institutions in their neighborhoods. “It represents a national commitment to access, equity and inclusion,” according to a statement from the magazine.
After a year of limited access due to COVID-19, the day will also serve as a sort of reopening celebration for many facilities.
“As we begin to feel a sense of normalcy in our day-to-day lives, we are honored to welcome the public back to Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. and New York and museums around the country this Museum Day,” said Amy Wilkins, chief revenue officer at Smithsonian Media, in a statement.
Museum Day also allows museums around the country to emulate — if only for a day — the Smithsonian Institution’s long-standing policy of free admission.
You can access a Museum Day ticket to participating facilities by visiting smithsonian.com/museumday.
Most museums are taking steps to limit the spread of the virus, and of its new variants. Check with the facilities before you visit to learn which safety precautions are required.
This year the day is also being sponsored by the Quaker Oats company, which will give away 100 Smithsonian science kits a day, through Sept. 15. The company will also award grand prizes of five virtual tours of the Smithsonian, and private question-and-answer sessions for up to 35 people with a museum educator. Information is at QuakerBacktoSchool.com.
Several Georgia museums have already announced they will be participating in Museum Day on Sept. 18. None are in Atlanta.
The Georgia Museum of Art will participate, though it always offers free admission; open Thursday-Sunday, but hours will be expanded Aug. 18; 90 Carlton Street, University of Georgia, Athens; 706-542-4662;
Andalusia: The Home of Flannery O’Connor; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; 2628 N. Columbia Street, Milledgeville; 478-445-8722; Andalusia
Georgia’s Old Governor’s Mansion; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 2-4 p.m. Sunday; 120 S. Clarke Street, Milledgeville; 478-445-4545; gcsu.edu/mansion
Sallie Ellis Davis House; contact the museum for hours of operation; 301 S. Clarke Street, Milledgeville; 478-445-4545; gcsu.edu/sallieellisdavis
Crawford W. Long Museum; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; 28 College St, Jefferson; 706-367-5307; crawfordlong.org