Ukrainian artists escape war, auction paintings to support their home

Credit: Art Territory UA Credit: Art Territory UA

The Art Territory UA website says “We are US-based ethnic Ukrainians who want to give Ukrainian art a voice because we know that art is louder than bombs.”

Proceeds from the sales will go to local organization HelpingUkraine.US and to support the artists and their families in Ukraine.

The show will feature 30 works by contemporary artists, and will be staged at the Alpharetta real estate offices of the Tirone & Weaver Team, at 31 Church St., in Alpharetta.

It will include work by an Atlanta artist, Kateryna Ivonina, a transplant from Ukraine. Paintings from contemporary artist Anna Moskalets, of Kyiv, who fled to Berlin, will also be part of the auction, and Moskalets plans to attend the event.

Olga Gorman, a Ukrainian transplant, now living in Decatur, is part of the leadership team of Art Territory UA, and has helped to coordinate the art auction.

Credit: Art Territory UA Credit: Art Territory UA

Kostiantyn Lyzohub, one of the male artists represented in the auction, will not be at the event, said Gorman, because he has joined the Ukrainian resistance.

“He has family, he has kids and he wants to protect his land,” she said. Lyzohub’s work at the auction is from earlier years Gorman said, adding that he has expressed the desire to create new art, “But he can’t because he is fighting.”

EVENT PREVIEW

Path of Resistance, a fund-raising art auction

3-7 p.m. Saturday, March 4. 31 Church St., Alpharetta. 770-241-4733, art-territory.com.