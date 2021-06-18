The Atlanta Ballet returns to live performances for the ’21-’22 season

Due to the success of those works, artistic director Gennadi Nedvigin has commissioned new and expanded works from three members of the company, and those three pieces are also part of the new season.

Sujin Han performs with the Atlanta Ballet. Photo: Kim Kenney Credit: Kim Kenney Credit: Kim Kenney

While the company presented some outdoor works this spring at Georgia Tech, the new season will represent the first time in almost two years that they’ve returned to their home venue at the Cobb center.

“We are so grateful for the community’s support throughout these challenging and unpredictable times,” said Nedvigin in a statement. “After having to cancel the second half of our 2019-2020 season, and having to perform for cameras during our virtual programs and risk the unpredictable conditions of an outdoor stage in 2020-2021, we are so excited to reconnect with audiences in the theatre. It will be a homecoming like no other.”

PREVIEW

“The Nutcracker,” Dec. 4-30, 2021; choregraphed by Yuri Possokhov; this will be the first time the Atlanta Ballet has performed this high-tech version of the classic work at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.

“Snow White,” Feb. 4-6, 2022; this one-hour version of the fairy tale choreographed by Bruce Wells will be performed by the Atlanta Ballet 2 company, and is shortened to make it more accessible to the youngest audiences.

“Firebird,” Feb. 11-13, 2022; choreographed by Yuri Possokhov. The Russian classic will be accompanied by a world premiere from Atlanta Ballet choreographer-in-residence Claudia Schreier and works from Darian Kane (”Dr. Rainbow’s Infinity Mirror”) and Anderson Souza.

“Giselle,” the tragic romance will be performed March 18-20, 2022.

The May program, May 13-15, 2022, will include Claudia Schreier’s “Pleiades Dances,” selections from the 19th century classic “Paquita,” and a new work from Atlanta Ballet dancer Sergio Masero.

The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre is at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 404-892-3303, atlantaballet.com.