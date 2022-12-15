Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger

According to Zoo Atlanta, Sumatran tigers usually live to the age of 10 or 12 in the wild.

“While losing such a special and beautiful individual is never easy, we are especially disheartened by the loss of such a critically endangered animal,” said Jennifer Mickelberg, vice president of collections and conservation, in a statement

It is believed that there are only 400 Sumatran tigers alive in the wild, all of them on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The critically endangered species is a victim of habitat destruction, mostly from the clearing of forests for palm oil plantations, and of poaching. Tigers are also targeted when they approach villages or livestock.

According to Zoo Atlanta, “All six remaining tiger subspecies are critically endangered or endangered, and three subspecies are recent extinctions. The Bali tiger, Caspian tiger and Javan tiger all went extinct in the 20th century. The South China tiger, which has not been documented in the wild since the 1980s, likely now only exists in human care.”

Zoo Atlanta has contributed to campaigns to preserve tigers in Sumatra. Those campaigns seek to reduce conflict between humans and tigers by erecting tiger-proof livestock pens in villages and by helping veterinarians care for tigers caught in the snares set by poachers.

A necropsy of Sparky will be conducted at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.