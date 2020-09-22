Outdoor Legacy show features John Denver songs

To be sure, you can’t get much more normal or old-fashioned than a John Denver revue. In addition to well-known Denver standards like “Sunshine on My Shoulders,” “Rocky Mountain High,” “Annie’s Song,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Calypso,” Peacock also delivers solid versions of Jim Croce’s “Time in a Bottle,” Gordon Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind” and Harry Chapin’s “The Cat’s in the Cradle.” (A slight quibble: What, no Cat Stevens?)

Legacy's one-man John Denver revue showcases local musical-theater veteran Chase Peacock. Courtesy of Steve Thrasher Credit: STEVE THRASHER Credit: STEVE THRASHER

Peacock, an undeniably accomplished musician, is a veteran of Atlanta’s musical-theater scene. Interestingly, the Sharpsburg native made his professional debut in a 2007 Legacy production of “High School Musical,” in a role he eventually reprised in the national touring company production of the show.

After a stint on Broadway in the Green Day-inspired musical “American Idiot,” he relocated back here, where he has starred around town in such shows as “Evita” and “Miss Saigon” at Serenbe, “Catch Me If You Can” and “The Wedding Singer” with Atlanta Lyric, and, most recently, Horizon’s wonderful “Once” earlier this year.

With his writing partner, Jessica De Maria, Peacock also composes his own musicals — one of which, “The Pretty Pants Bandit,” is slated to premiere at Georgia Ensemble in the spring. Although he works in a passing plug for that show during some of his banter between Denver numbers, he doesn’t tease any songs from it. But he does perform a couple from an upcoming Legacy musical (newly written and composed by Smith) about the Celtic theologian Pelagius.

The promise of those two wholly original productions certainly gives a theatergoer hope for the future. For now, even the more cynical of them, who ordinarily might scoff at the thought of attending a John Denver cabaret, may be content to settle for what they can get: 70 or so minutes of nostalgic music, nicely executed by an engaging performer, in a communal environment that almost feels like its very own blast from the past.

THEATER REVIEW

“John Denver & Other Great Storytellers”

Through Oct. 4. 7:30 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; 7:30 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 26); 7 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 27). $15-$35. Legacy Theatre, 1175 Senoia Road, Tyrone. 404-895-1473. thelegacytheatre.org.

Bottom line: Nothing great, but, now more than ever, good enough.