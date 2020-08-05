Out Front Theatre cancels remaining shows of 2020

In the meantime, the company plans to perform and record smaller-scale shows, and show them online, with the goal of streaming one digital show a month. Patrons with season tickets will have access to the digital shows and non-members can purchase a la carte productions.

Conroy said returning to in-person theatre is the goal. “I think people crave the feeling of coming together in a shared space, but it’s also going to be a very long time before most people feel comfortable doing that.”

Out Front expects to premiere “The Pink Unicorn” on Jan. 21, 2021. It will be the company’s first live show since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis in March.