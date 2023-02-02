New art series highlights the impact of Atlanta’s 1906 race massacre

“The whole project looks at the Black history of Atlanta that has been less spoken of or forgotten and erased,” said Minniefield, 50. “The way that I talk about those events is in a way that celebrates Black resistance. It’s about addressing issues of erasure and lifting Black narratives in a way that really is to incite discussion and social change around race, equity and belonging.”

Other artists whose work will be featured throughout the series include Kimberly Binns, Santiago Páramo and Cienna Minniefield. Binns is an Atlanta-based documentary filmmaker and painter whose art will be included in an exhibit on Sunday titled “HomeFront and Other Memories” at Haugabrooks Art Gallery.

The exhibit will feature artwork that’s shaped by archives from the Auburn Avenue Research Library. Binns, who has worked closely with Minniefield for the Praise House Project, said she hopes people attending the event understand how history ultimately shapes our future.

“We need context, and every thing that we’re experiencing in our everyday lives, even down to the minute, there is historical context for why they are happening to Black people in this country, marginalized communities in this country, how we treat our women in this country, how we treat our children,” said Binns, 49. “All of that gets lost.”

For Minniefield, the public art series is, in part, the start of what could be a dynamic movement in the city to celebrate its history.

“The praise house was where we would preserve our African identity,” she said. “It was a safe space where we would continue to do our ceremony, ritual. And that ritual was the ring shout. ... (The event) is a gathering, like praise houses before, of resources, histories and storytelling.”

“REMEMBRANCE AS RESISTANCE: SWEET AUBURN RISE”

Event schedule:

Feb. 3: Digital media presentation - 5:30 p.m at Georgia State’s Creative Media Industries Institute, 25 Park Place NE

Feb. 4: Oral histories project - 12 p.m. at Auburn Avenue Research Library on African American History and Culture, 101 Auburn Ave. NE

Feb. 5: Kimberly Binns exhibit - 3 p.m. at Historic Haugabrooks Gallery, 364 Auburn Ave. NE

Charmaine Minniefield’s “Ring Shout Over Auburn” presentation - 5 p.m. at The Water Tower at Studioplex, 659 Auburn Ave. NE

Feb. 11: Cienna Minniefield exhibit - 6 p.m. at The Bakery Atlanta, 92 Peachtree St. SW

To donate to the Praise House Project, visit paypal.com/paypalme/praisehouseproject