Atlanta community development nonprofit embraces the legacy of MLK

One of those developments is Front Porch. Joseph said the project, which broke ground in July, is the first mixed-use revitalization development along Auburn Avenue in 15 years. Front Porch comprises more than 100,000 square feet of space that will include four retail units, 22 affordable co-living rental housing units and a community garden, among other components. Construction for the roughly $32 million project is slated to be completed early next year.

Restoring the historic Haugabrooks Funeral Home into an art gallery and event space is a highlight of Front Porch. Established in 1929, the Black-owned funeral home was founded by civic leader Geneva Haugabrooks. The space, which officially opened in 2019, now features and celebrates the work of artists across the African diaspora from curators-in-residence AkaziATL.

Charmaine Minniefield, an Atlanta-based visual artist and activist, serves as the art director for Haugabrooks. The Old Fourth Ward resident said she’s worked in the King Historic District throughout her career and understands the importance of maintaining its legacy, so partnering with the Historic District Development Corporation felt necessary.

“At the turn of the century after Reconstruction, we were creating institutions all along here ... eventually the area was targeted by a white mob in the 1906 race massacre to interrupt Black potential, so by the time the civil rights movement came, all of that was a direct resistance to white supremacy,” said Minniefield.

“That whole narrative continues today. We are facing a lot of disinvestment in this area,” Minniefield said. “There’s flight that ebbs and flows based on gentrification and property values. Commercial real estate is unheard of. A lot of historical Black communities have been erased just for the convenience of development. What the Historic District Development (Corporation) does is stand in the way of that. It works with the community to secure historic spaces, preserve them, repurpose them and allows for development with their interests in mind.”

Minniefield said she plans to feature more artists in the space and open it on a regular basis for the community (it’s currently open by appointment only). The basement of Haugabrooks will become a co-working space for artists to utilize new tools for their designs and collaborate with their peers.

“It feels right that we are holding (our ancestors’) memory and their legacy and what they stood for … Geneva Haugabrooks was one of those luminaries, grand ancestors of Atlanta, and to stand in what she built for our community and preserve it and to make it relevant means everything,” Minniefield said.

The Historic District Development Corporation is also working to redevelop the Henderson Place apartments, located at 514 Irwin St. NE, to include 76 units (it currently has 58 units of affordable housing). Joseph said the organization plans to add a community grocery store on the first floor. She said current residents will be relocated to spots within a mile radius of Henderson Place when construction begins. Financing for the roughly $30 million project is set to close in April.

Joseph said ensuring that residents are returning to their homes instead of pushing them out of it is crucial to the work of the corporation.

“Gentrification is revitalization with displacement,” Joseph said. “People sometimes will say that gentrification is not that bad. Well, yes it is because it’s displacement. Revitalization is great as long as we can keep that core community in place.”

Although Joseph cites the lack of investment in their projects as a challenge for the Historic District Development Corporation (she said less than $500,000 for the Front Porch project came from philanthropy), she’s hopeful that the nonprofit will continue to redefine what community-oriented revitalization looks like.

Thoroughly engaging with and supporting the people who comprise a neglected community is a practice that Joseph wants people to remember beyond Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“I think it’s great that we have a day and people are actually working and giving back to their communities on that day, but you don’t build a house in a day, so you can’t think that we’re going to fix our issues in one day,” Joseph said. “Let that one day be your inspiration to doing more every month, every week, making sure that you’re giving back on a regular basis and really supporting the neighborhoods and the communities and the entities that are trying to improve this world.”

CONTACT HDDC

Historic District Development Corporation

522 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-215-9095, hddc.org.