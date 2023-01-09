ajc logo
Legendary composer John Williams writes new theme for Georgia’s big game tonight

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
‘The opportunity to musically salute this great tradition has been a particularly meaningful joy for me,’ Williams says

Coverage of UGA vs. TCU in tonight’s college football playoff championship game warrants extra staff, lots of pyrotechnics and, apparently, a new theme song.

According to Variety, legendary composer John Williams has penned an original theme titled “Of Grit and Glory,” which runs 3½ minutes. Along with the score, ESPN co-director and producer Martin Khodabakhshian told Variety, there will be video that conveys “the feeling behind the night, fear and anticipation, triumph and failure.”

Williams is famous for scoring “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope,” “Jaws,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and now Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Williams told Variety: “Intercollegiate football has been at the heart and soul of our nation’s life for so long that the opportunity to musically salute this great tradition has been a particularly meaningful joy for me. I was thrilled and excited when ESPN suggested that I write a theme for the Jan. 9 championship game.

“The games themselves always raise the collective spirit and, in the end, the competition brings us all closer to a place where the concept of winners and losers dissolves into mutual respect and admiration. The invitation to write this music constitutes a great honor for me, and I feel especially privileged to make a small contribution to one of our country’s most treasured traditions.”

According to Michael Sciallis of Victory Pictures, Williams’ new theme will be heard throughout the game, along with briefer excerpts, “a re-join piece and a vamp, cutdowns and stingers,” which are shorter pieces that can be used.”

“He captured the spirit of the night,” Sciallis told Variety. Khodabakhshian told the magazine he broke down in tears after meeting Williams. “I’m so overwhelmed and grateful because he’s the GOAT!”

