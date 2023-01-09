Legendary composer John Williams writes new theme for Georgia’s big game tonight

According to Variety, legendary composer John Williams has penned an original theme titled “Of Grit and Glory,” which runs 3½ minutes. Along with the score, ESPN co-director and producer Martin Khodabakhshian told Variety, there will be video that conveys “the feeling behind the night, fear and anticipation, triumph and failure.”

Williams is famous for scoring “Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope,” “Jaws,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Indiana Jones & The Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and now Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.