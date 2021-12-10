LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Samuel L. Jackson donate to Spelman arts building

With this new attention, a few things became clear. The arts needed a new building, and it needed to house all disciplines under one roof. However, according to Frazier, building a new proscenium theater for the Theater and Performance Department would be too expensive. Instead, the college decided to construct a new building — the Center for Innovation and the Arts, designed by Studio Gang Architects alongside Atlanta-based Goode Van Slyke Architecture — as well as renovate the existing theater in the John D. Rockefeller building, ensuring arts students get a new, updated facility while simultaneously improving the theater and preserving the history of the Rockefeller building.

None of this could have happened without the intervention of actress and Spelman alumna Richardson Jackson. “Richardson Jackson expressed an interest in seeing the Baldwin Burroughs Theater in the Rockefeller building improved,” Frazier said. “One of the initial conversations I had with her happened to be on her 40th wedding anniversary. She shared that she and Sam met for the second time in that building. It has a special place in their hearts.”

Now, with a plan and a substantial budget, the college’s next step was to determine exactly what needed to be renovated. The consensus was to update the entire theater and stage while also expanding the lobby, both horizontally and vertically. Additionally, an elevator will be installed to ensure access for people with disabilities, and the restrooms and dressing rooms will be updated as well. Menefee Architecture, a group that has completed several renovations across Spelman’s campus from Packard Hall to the new Wellness Center, will spearhead the project.

When renovations are finished, the theater, lobby and dressing rooms will be renamed the LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center, in honor of their donation. It will be an exciting step for the faculty and students, who haven’t had a home for a couple of years due to both the pandemic shutdown and construction.

Having an updated space for themselves is only one of the many positives for the department. According to Kadogo, it’s rare that proscenium stages are built anymore, despite being such valuable teaching spaces. The traditional theater with a protruding lip past the curtain and a clear separation between actor and audience is being traded in for more modern designs, from black box theaters to theaters in the round.

“We’re all excited that renovations are happening, but we’re really at the beginning,” Kadogo said. “Truthfully, it’s more of a hardship in the moment because we’re operating in temporary spaces. It’s an endurance test, but we’ve just got to be positive going forward.”

Simona Lucchi is the inaugural ArtsATL Fellow, a year-long annual fellowship designed to mentor a post-graduate aspiring arts writer of color. She is a recent graduate of Kennesaw State University with a double major in dance and journalism. Lucchi is also part of the ImmerseATL dance artist program. Her ArtsATL Fellowship is made possible through a generous gift from National Black Arts.

